MASSENA — The vessel Federal EMS is anchored west of the Eisenhower Lock after losing engine power, according to veteran ship watcher Michael J. Folsom.
Initial reports of the stopped ship were that the ship had run aground. The MarineTraffic app lists Federal EMS, which is flagged out of Marshall Islands, as stopped. Marshall Islands are a chain of volcanic islands and coral atolls in the central Pacific Ocean, between Hawaii and the Philippines.
“Federal EMS is in fact aground west of Eisenhower Lock after losing engine power and drifting out of the narrow channel where it hit bottom,” Mr. Folsom tweeted Thursday morning.
St. Lawrence Seaway Development Corporation officials said the ship is not aground, but was anchored next to the channel approaching the Eisenhower Lock.
“Earlier this morning (Thursday), the vessel, Federal EMS, experienced a loss of main propulsion and is currently anchored next to the channel approaching Eisenhower Lock with navigation temporarily suspended,” officials said in an email statement.
There is no pollution, no injuries or no ingress of water, officials also confirmed.
Maintaining our earlier reports of the ship running aground this morning. Not presently grounded, drifted to resting place. Source has told us the ship touched bottom and inspection will be required before proceeding https://t.co/T7aP9wSnrs— Michael Folsom (@theshipwatcher) September 10, 2020
Mr. Folsom said engine trouble occurred as the ship was making its approach to the Eisenhower Lock early Thursday morning. Other Seaway traffic west of the lock was stopped earlier in the morning because of thick fog.
Mr. Folsom said downbound traffic west of Massena and upbound east of Massena is free to proceed to an anchorage closer to the lock “with the understanding there is a turn of order in place.” Upground traffic west of the lock is free to navigate as the fog lifts.
In an update late Thursday morning, he said it would likely take eight hours or longer for repairs, and Federal EMS will need an inspection prior to being moved.
“Have to imagine traffic will be back up into Friday,” Mr. Folsom said.
Federal EMS is a bulk carrier built in 2002. The vessel was en route to Montreal at the time of its anchoring.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.