LOUISVILLE — Six men on their way to work on a solar farm installation were killed in a bus crash Saturday morning.
The bus, a 2013 Chevrolet Express, came from the fleet of LBFNY Solar, a limited liability company based in Weedsport, about 20 miles west of Syracuse. The company’s president and founder is Jim P. Begley, 31, of Cato.
“It’s six men on the way to work and something tragic happened,” Mr. Begley said when reached by phone Monday morning.
The six victims of the crash were identified through obituaries on Monday evening.
They are Alejandro Vazquez Valdez, 45, of Pueblo, Mexico; Jesus Martinez Parra, 44, and Pedro Pablo Galicia Ignacio, 29, both of Puebla, Mexico; Abel De Jesus Lopez Lopez, 39, and Jonatan Hernadez Gomez, 25, both of Chapias, Mexico; and Jose De Jesus Aguirre Tronco, 35, of Vigencia, Mexico.
A memorial mass for the six will be held Wednesday at 2 p.m. at St. Joseph’s Church in Weedsport. They will all be buried in Mexico.
Local arrangements are with Donaldson Funeral Home in Massena.
St. Lawrence County coroner James M. Sienkiewycz has ruled that all six people killed in Saturday morning’s bus crash died from accidental blunt force trauma.
Mr. Sienkiewycz, in a release Monday morning, said that a makeshift morgue was established to allow St. Lawrence County medical examiner Dr. Scott LaPoint the ability to examine each individual.
Mr. Sienkiewycz said state police’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation, the coroner, and Chad W. Green, owner of Donaldson Funeral Home, worked to confirm the identity of those who had died.
The crash between a 2021 Freightliner Penske box truck and the bus occurred at about 6 a.m. Saturday on Route 37 near Coles Creek.
In addition to the six dead, state police said another person is in critical condition and two more people were seriously injured. Local officials said there were 16 people involved in the crash between the box truck and bus.
When asked how many workers LBFNY has on its three north country solar projects in Waddington, Madrid and Chaumont, which are listed on the company website, Mr. Begley declined to comment.
He said he is awaiting details and facts from state police, before saying any more.
He also wouldn’t comment on the size of the LBFNY bus fleet, citing an ongoing Department of Transportation investigation. He says LBFNY had nothing to do with the Penske box truck, saying other media outlets had incorrectly reported a connection between the company and the truck.
Mr. Begley said LBFNY is planning a memorial service on Wednesday morning in front of the company’s main office at 16 Drumlin Drive in Weedsport.
When asked about LBFNY’s safety record, Mr. Begley referred a reporter to his LinkedIn account, where he wrote that he is “proud to lead crews which have worked over 500,000 man hours with out (sic) a lost time accident.”
“My only comment I’m going to say is our prayers and condolences are with the families. It’s an ongoing investigation so we’re not going to comment. We’ll have a written statement at a later date,” he said, adding that he is thankful to the firefighters, EMTs and police who responded to the scene.
The National Transportation Safety Board reported it would send a six-member team to conduct a safety investigation into the incident, working with state police and local authorities.
“St. Lawrence County hasn’t seen a tragic accident like this as far back as I can remember,” said St. Lawrence County Emergency Services director Matthew R. Denner Sr. “Everyone did well on-scene. We had a great response from the agencies involved.”
The county employed its Mass Casualty Incident plan, which lays out steps to respond to situations involving significant injuries or deaths. Mr. Denner said the incident required coordination between many EMS agencies and hospitals because of the number of people involved.
Multiple fire and rescue teams were called, including Louisville, Waddington, Norfolk, Madrid, Massena and Seaway Valley, according to state police.
Victims were taken to Massena Hospital, Canton-Potsdam Hospital and Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center in Ogdensburg.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.