STOCKHOLM — State police on Oct. 29 charged Lawrence B. Snyder, 68, of 27 Malby Ave., Massena, with felony first-degree endangering the welfare of an incompetent or physically disabled person.
Troopers charge on Aug. 28, in the town, while working as a bus monitor for NYSARC, Snyder allegedly subjected a NYSARC client to inappropriate sexual contact on a bus route from Brasher to the NYSARC Rehabilitation Center at 50 Trade Center Drive in the village.
Mr. Snyder was released on an appearance ticket returnable to Town Court.
