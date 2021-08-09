Bus shelters planned for Canton, Potsdam

CANTON — At the County Services and Operations committees meeting Monday night, St. Lawrence County legislators passed a resolution authorizing a budget modification to include an award funding bus shelters in Canton and Potsdam, among other things.
According to the resolution, St. Lawrence County applied “for capital funds from the New York State Department of Transportation for public transit under the Accelerated Transit Capital Program.”
As a result, the county was awarded $147,175 “to purchase bus equipment, shop equipment, and to install a bus shelter.”
This shelter will be located in front of the Harold B. Smith building where the Department of Social Services sits.
“We got some money from the state through the ATC program, and we’re going to spend it on a couple of bus shelters,” Planning Director Jason C. Pfotenhauer said.
Besides the one across from the DSS, Mr. Pfotenhauer said another one will be built on Depot Street in Potsdam.
Despite the wording of the resolution, Mr. Pfotenhauer wants people to know that bus shelters are not the only important project being funded. Beneath both of the bus shelters, concrete pads will be laid so that they aren’t just on the grass.
He also revealed that accessibility technology on the buses will be upgraded.
“We’re going to use some of the money to upgrade the sound system in all of the buses to make them ADA compliant, so that individuals with hearing or visual impairments can hear where the bus is stopping.”
He said there are over 20 buses currently occupying the county’s fleet, and all of them will receive this upgrade.
Money will also be appropriated for bus lifts to help do bus repairs, Mr. Pfotenhauer said. These lifts help levitate the bus so that its belly can be accessed for repairs from below.
Mr. Pfotenhauer doesn’t have a precise timetable for when these bus shelters might be constructed, but he said “we’re hoping to get them built this year.”
“Like anything else you try to buy now,” he said, “there’s a delay.”
“So it may be next spring.”
We’re grateful the DOT is continuing to provide funding for the bus system here in St. Lawrence County,” Mr. Pfotenhauer said. “We have a great ridership, and we’re striving to make our county’s transportation system bigger and better every day.”
Visit slcnypublictransit.com to see the county bus schedules or for more information on public transportation in the county.
