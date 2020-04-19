MASSENA — The executive director for the Business Development Corporation says that, even with reduced funding from the village of Massena, the BDC can function until the end of the year.
After that, however, it’s an unknown, James Murphy told the Massena Town Council on Wednesday.
“We’ve internally had some discussions and the BDC has enough reserves to get us through the end of the year without a problem. The BDC will pick up the village’s share of the contribution,” he said.
He said, between now and the end of the year, they would not be asking for anything more from the town than had already been committed.
Village trustees recently approved Mayor Timmy J. Currier’s 2020-21 budget that reduces BDC funding from $45,000 to $5,000. The BDC is supported financially by the village and town. The town’s fiscal year ends on Dec. 31.
“I understand all of the logic behind it. We all have tough decisions to make,” Mr. Murphy said. “I think the BDC is serving the municipality well and we appreciate the support the town has shown, and the village, too.”
He said one of the issues he perceived was a new role for the BDC when he took over as executive director.
“We started something brand new that wasn’t particularly well-defined, and when the going got tough, it was easy not to stick to the course because it wasn’t well-defined,” he said.
However, Mr. Murphy said, since taking over, he has developed an important relationship with other members of the regional economic development community, meeting weekly with a county economic development group.
“For the first time in a long time, the IDA (Industrial Development Agency) and regional players are calling me to get involved in projects,” he said.
Other regional projects included advancing tourism efforts and “destination development,” he said.
He said, in listening to Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo during one of his daily COVID-19 briefings, “he talked about building bridges, where we are and where we want to be. I believe the BDC is going to be playing that role of building a bridge to something different. It isn’t going to be about where we were.”
He said, after a period of downsizing, they had seen positive economic news last year.
“It’s just so unfortunate at this time that as we’ve made these commitments, this has had to happen. But the problem isn’t going to go away any time soon. We’re in for a long haul. We’re in for a lot of issues. So what I’m asking is the town to utilize what we can do at the BDC. As we go forward, I think there’s an opportunity to better connect and marshal our resources, but it’s not going to easy,” Mr. Murphy said.
He said it was important that they sit down at the end of the year and define how they wanted to approach the BDC’s mission in the future.
“Is there a role at the town level for economic development? I think there’s an opportunity,” he said. “We really feel this would be the worst time to abandon economic development efforts for the town.”
“From my standpoint, you stated it well. We ask you to do certain things as the director and we ask your board to do certain things. As far as I’m concerned, they’re happening. I agree with what you just said. It’s a different ball game on a different field,” Deputy Supervisor Albert Nicola said.
Supervisor Steven D. O’Shaughnessy said he would like to see them shift funds that would allow the BDC to continue its mission, with contributions from residents in the town, village and town outside village.
“I think they provide a valuable service,” he said.
Councilman Samuel D. Carbone said they needed to discuss the budget now rather than at the end of the year so the BDC members would know what direction they were going.
“I think we need to define sooner rather than budget time if we move forward after the end of the year,” he said.
Board members have scheduled a special budget session for May 6.
