ALEXANDRIA BAY — Even without Canadian tourists visiting the north country last summer, tourism operators feel good about how the important summer season went.
That’s the sentiment of most Thousand Islands region tourism operators replying to an annual survey about the 2021 season. More than 80 percent of responding businesses reported that they were satisfied or pleased with tourism business in 2021.
The annual survey issued by the 1000 Islands International Tourism Council queries New York and Ontario businesses that generate sales from visitors. More than 175 operators in the region responded, giving high reviews to their own business and the overall regional performance.
“It was a strong season,” Tourism Council Director Corey Fram said. “Some operators had very, very good years. They surpassed pre-pandemic numbers and had their best year ever.”
American operators were more positive about 2021 than Canadian — 78 percent compared to 39 percent — and the most favorable reviews came from the camping, retail and agritourism/craft beverage sectors.
Optimism among operators remained strong. In 2020, operators remained upbeat about the future of regional tourism. For 2021, an even greater amount of businesses — 84 percent — reported optimism for the future of the region’s tourism economy.
“It was more than a rebound year for some operators,” Mr. Fram said, adding he expected that the Thousand Islands would be at the forefront of pandemic recovery and it was.
Just 18 percent of businesses reported disappointment for 2021 compared to nearly half of 2020 responders at 46 percent.
Despite the lack of Canadian visitors, marina and boat tour businesses in resort towns along both the St. Lawrence River and Lake Ontario did well, he said.
But tourism operators who do rely on the Canadian market lagged behind this summer. The hope is that now that the border reopened in November, they will be back, too, Mr. Fram said.
The survey includes questions that have been asked in a similar manner for more than 20 years.
While it does not represent a scientific sample, it illustrates trends across a variety of tourism segments including attractions, lodging, restaurants and more.
For 2021, responses were received from 177 businesses in New York and Ontario. A full copy of the summary review and results can be viewed on the Council’s industry website at www.ticouncil.com alongside previous results and other studies.
