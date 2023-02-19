Butler honored with Fannie Frank Distinguished Employee Award

Gail Butler, left, of Canton, was honored with this year’s Fannie Frank Distinguished Employee Award. Butler, who has been employed by United Helpers since 1993, is known for her singing voice, her dancing shoes, and the smile she uses to greet employees and guests as they enter the building. She is pictured here with Dr. Edward and Mrs. Barbara Gordon, who created the award in 2019 as a tribute to Dr. Gordon’s grandmother. Submitted photo

CANTON — The United Helpers organization has more than 30 employees with 20 years of service or more. Only one of them though, began their career with United Helpers at the age of 57.

Gail Butler, of Canton, who was recognized with this year’s Fannie Frank Distinguished Employee Award, works as the front desk receptionist at United Helpers Rehabilitation and Senior Care. She started at United Helpers as a Certified Nursing Assistant in 1993, after spending most of her life working as a full-time mom raising 12 children. This year she will celebrate 30 years with the company.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.