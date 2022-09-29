MASSENA — Several federal, state and local dignitaries were on hand Thursday morning for groundbreaking ceremonies for the new Seaway Visitor Center at Eisenhower Lock.
They included U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete P.M. Buttigieg; Deputy Transportation Secretary Polly E. Trottenberg; Empire State Development Executive Director of Tourism Ross D. Levi; Great Lakes St. Lawrence Seaway Development Corp. Deputy Administrator Craig H. Middlebrook; St. Lawrence Seaway Management Corp. President and CEO Terence F. Bowles; Mohawk Council of Akwesasne Grand Chief Abram Benedict; St. Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Benjamin R. Dixon; and Massena Town Supervisor Susan J. Bellor.
“We are thrilled at long last to celebrate the groundbreaking of our new Seaway Visitor Center here at Eisenhower Lock,” Mr. Middlebrook, the day’s master of ceremonies, said.
He recognized the death of Queen Elizabeth II, who served over 70 years as head of state of Canada, and who played a role in officially opening the Seaway in 1959 with President Dwight D. Eisenhower in Montreal and with Vice President Richard M. Nixon in Massena.
“The Seaway began in the spirit of international partnership and friendship, and that spirit continues to this day 63 years later, Mr. Middlebrook said.
He said the idea to build a new visitor center was “nothing more than a dream for over a decade, almost 15 years.”
But, he said, that changed when Sen. Charles E. Schumer, D-N.Y., held a press conference in 2018 to discuss the idea for a new visitor center. The U.S. Department of Transportation subsequently approved $8.4 million for construction of the new Great Lakes St. Lawrence Seaway Visitor Center.
“I was proud to fight for and deliver $6 million to modernize the St. Lawrence Seaway Visitors’ Center,” Sen. Schumer said in an emailed statement. “Tens of thousands of tourists come to Massena every year to marvel as the ships come through the incredible Eisenhower Lock, but the Visitors’ Center hadn’t been upgraded in 60 years. St. Lawrence County will soon have a new, modern visitor’s center it has long deserved to boost tourism with state of the art amenities and welcome all visitors with ADA compliant facilities. I’m thrilled that the groundbreaking is finally taking place, and just as the Eisenhower Lock helps raise our ships this new Visitors’ Center will help uplift the entire North Country, letting new economic energy flow to our downtowns and scenic communities.”
Mr. Middlebrook said the current visitor center, which was built in the early 1960s, was starting to show its age.
“Despite its condition and the effects of the pandemic over the last few years, the current visitor center still gets tens of thousands of visitors a year from all over North America and, frankly, the world for our three-month season, from Memorial Day to Labor Day,” he said.
He said the construction of a new state-of-the-art center is a significant investment in the north country economy and will attract additional tourists to the region.
“This will be an opportunity to tell the story of the Seaway, maritime transportation by natural partnership between our two countries, and to recognize the history of the residents of the region, particularly those who came before us and were original peoples here,” Mr. Middlebrook said.
He said the new visitor center will provide modern amenities and access for everyone to three floors to view ships passing through the locks. Two viewing areas will be inside, and one will be outside.
“The center will offer creative and informative displays, space for public meetings, a gift shop and a concession,” he said.
Grand Chief Benedict noted it had been 63 years since the Seaway began serving two countries.
“What I didn’t know about the shipping channel here was that it was actually a concept in the early ’30s. It wasn’t until the late ’60s when it actually became a reality, and that reality was Canada said to the United States, ‘We’re going to build this with or without you,’ and that was when the United States came to the table and construction began,” he said.
As part of that construction, he said millions of metric tons of earth were taken away.
“The reason why I tell that to you today is that it’s extremely important that we not forget the sacrifice that brings the shipping channel here to benefit both countries, Canada and the United States. But, at the same time, as we move forward and look to where we are today, we must learn from the past. We must learn from the wrongdoings that were done during the construction and make sure that we don’t make those mistakes again,” Grand Chief Benedict said.
He said the St. Regis Mohawk Tribe looks forward to continuing a partnership with Canada and the United States and the development of the visitor center “so that every person that comes to this region knows all the great things that are happening, but also knows the great partnerships, but also the history is extremely important.”
Mr. Middlebrook said the new center would have a section created by the St. Regis Mohawk Tribe.
“We’re working with the St. Regis Mohawk Tribe so that you can tell your story as the original people here,” he said.
Mr. Dixon said that as the tourism promotion agency for the county, “I’m sure you understand that the chamber recognizes the incredible contribution that this new visitor center will have provided to our tourism attractions, our economy and our absolutely unmatched quality of life.”
He said the county had seen an increase in visitors over the last decade, “and the Eisenhower Lock has obviously been a key attraction as visitors and Seaway fanatics come to monitor the ships and watch the passage of ships into the United States and Canada.”
“The new visitor center is going to make for a far more robust, far more informative and far more memorable visit for all those visitors as they discover this unique destination in New York state and the international region. We are absolutely thrilled and we at the St. Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce look forward to partnering with you to help the countless visitors discover this new visitor center,” Mr. Dixon said.
Mr. Levi said tourism is vital to New York and its economic health, and that includes the area surrounding the St. Lawrence Seaway. He said that even with the impact of the pandemic, visitors spent $576 million, which generated $44 million in local taxes in the Thousand Islands and St. Lawrence Seaway region last year.
“So clearly, tourism is a big business for the state and for the region. So a new visitor center to make the guest experience even better is truly great news,” he said. “This lock and observation area are already an I Love New York must see destination, and soon guests will have the unique experience of watching the massive ships pass through this engineering marvel with the state-of-the-art visitor center to help bring it all to life.”
Mr. Buttigieg reflected on the history of the Seaway.
“As many have mentioned, it was 63 years ago, in 1959 the two heads of state came to Massena to commemorate the opening of the Seaway, President Dwight Eisenhower and Queen Elizabeth II. The queen was just 33 years old at the time, and she described the Seaway as one of the outstanding engineering accomplishments of modern times, a highway she said which will open the middle of this continent to commerce, and history proved her so correct,” he said.
Mr. Buttigieg said the new visitor center would reinvigorate the local economy, create good paying jobs and attract new people to the region.
“I think it’s going to tell a story that needs to be told about this unique element of our continents. For a better part of the century, the Seaway has connected North America to the world to become a vital part of our international supply chain,” he said, noting that “some 38 million metric tons of cargo” pass through the Seaway in an average year.
“Every year, the Seaway supports more than 230,000 jobs in the U.S. and Canada, which generates $35 billion in economic activity, targeting a better course for an entire region on both sides of the border,” Mr. Buttigieg said.
As President Joe Biden works to address infrastructure such as roads, bridges, tracks, transit lines, ports and airports, there was “a mindfulness that my own children, who are 1 year old today, will rely on these assets and resources for decades, and indeed for the rest of their lives,” Mr. Buttigieg said.
“One day,” he added, “I hope they will come to Massena and walk around the visitor center that tells the story of the St. Lawrence Seaway and how it continues to connect two great nations.”
