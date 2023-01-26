Ogdensburg hires new city manager

Buharie

OGDENSBURG — The city’s search for a new manager came to a close Thursday night during a special city council meeting that resulted in the appointment of Mohideen Faisal Buharie, an engineer from Arcadia, California.

Mr. Buharie will be replacing Stephen P. Jellie who left in November to take a fire/EMS chief position in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. The search for a new city manager has been ongoing since October. In November, Andrea L. Smith, director of planning and development, was appointed interim city manager.

