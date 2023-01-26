OGDENSBURG — The city’s search for a new manager came to a close Thursday night during a special city council meeting that resulted in the appointment of Mohideen Faisal Buharie, an engineer from Arcadia, California.
Mr. Buharie will be replacing Stephen P. Jellie who left in November to take a fire/EMS chief position in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. The search for a new city manager has been ongoing since October. In November, Andrea L. Smith, director of planning and development, was appointed interim city manager.
During the special city council meeting, councilors came out of an executive session and approved a resolution to appoint Mr. Buharie city manager.
Read by Councilor John A. Rishe, the resolution stated the council had completed its review of applicants and selected a candidate, appointing Mr. Buharie to a three-year term as manager. The vote was unanimous.
Mr. Buharie will begin his term on March 1 and end his term on Feb. 28, 2026, with an annual starting salary of $128,000.
Mr. Buharie currently works for the city of Arcadia Public Works and Services Department as an assistant engineer and resides with his family in Cypress, California.
He attended El Camino College where he earned an associate degree in management information systems. He later attended California State University, Long Beach, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in aerospace engineering and a master’s degree in business administration and public administration.
Mr. Rishe also stated Mr. Buharie is a graduate of the Emerging Leaders Development Program of the International City Managers Association University.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.