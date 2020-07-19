OGDENSBURG — The Frederic Remington Art Museum has announced its 2020 New York State Juried Art Exhibit, opening on Sept.19.
This biennial exhibition is open to any artist 18 and older working within New York state. The deadline for submissions is Aug. 11.
For the 2020 New York State Juried Art Exhibit, artists are invited to submit up to three digital photos of their art.
Selected artworks will be on display in the Richard E. Winter Gallery and the Torrey Family Gallery at the Frederic Remington Art Museum until Jan. 10, and also online at fredericremington.org
For this year’s NYS Exhibit, the Remington Museum’s juror is the accomplished Ottawa-based artist and teacher Mary Ann Varley.
Varley has always been an artist; she can’t really remember not making drawings and paintings. Born in England immediately after the Second World War, her family promptly came to Canada. She was brought up in Nova Scotia and Ottawa.
Mary Ann began teaching in 1968 in Quebec City. When she and her husband moved their young family to Ottawa, they taught at Ashbury College. Thirty years later she retired from teaching at Ashbury.
She is a lifelong learner, with an M.A., B. Ed., and B.A. (Fine Arts). She has taught various sessions at the Ottawa School of Art at the Shenkman Arts Centre. She also manages the Old Stick Cooperative Studio. A highlight of her career was being a recipient of The City of Ottawa, City Builders award in May 2018 for her contribution to the arts.
Her recent solo shows include The Crichton Street Gallery, The Good Eats Café, the Galerie Old Chelsea, and the Shenkman Arts Centre, Trinity Gallery.
She has been in group shows at Galerie Electric Street Gallery, The Crichton Street Gallery, Sienna Gallery, Da Artisi Gallery, Cumberland, Ottawa Mixed Media Association (OMMA), the Ottawa School of Art, Ottawa Art Association, Frederic Remington Museum, and Arteast.
The use of collage including photographs is a common technique in her work. Drawing, acrylic, oil and mixed media are her usual media.
The deadline for submission of digital images, information, and entry fee payment is Aug. 11.
The fee to submit up to three artworks is $15 for Museum members and $25 for nonmembers. Submission can be completed online via the online prospectus.
Entries can also be submitted via email to desmond@fredericremington.org with a completed entry form and payment mailed to the Museum.
The full prospectus and entry form can be viewed at fredericremington.org.
Works in the exhibit may be offered for sale, with one third of the price benefiting the Museum.
For more information, contact desmond@fredericremington.org or call 315-393-2425.
The exhibit will open with a virtual reception on Sept. 19, from 2 to 4 p.m.; the virtual reception will be hosted live from the Remington Museum and will feature a performance by experimental sound artists “Claude and Ola.”
The Frederic Remington Art Museum is at 303 Washington Street, Ogdensburg.
