EDWARDSVILLE — Smoke billowed from a wooded island on Black Lake shortly before 1 p.m. Friday, off Route 6 between Edwardsville and Heuvelton.
First responders from Morristown, Heuvelton, Brier Hill, Hammond and Gouverneur were on scene transporting personnel, supplies, pumps, chainsaws, takes and shovels to Jennies Island on fire and rescue boats.
Jennies Island is only accessible by water.
Morristown First Assistant Chief Chris Sherwin said responders preliminarily determined the fire started as a ground fire and fully consumed one structure, a seasonal campsite. The fire then spread over ground and was threatening a second structure at the time of this report.
No injuries have been reported at this time.
Responders are still on scene, with the fire largely contained.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
