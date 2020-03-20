OGDENSBURG — On Wednesday, President Donald J. Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau agreed to close the border between the United States and Canada to all but essential travel.
“We will be, by mutual consent, temporarily closing our Northern Border with Canada to non-essential traffic. Trade will not be affected. Details to follow!” Mr. Trump tweeted.
Greater Ogdensburg Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Laura Pearson described the impact of the move in two words.
“It’s scary,” she said.
Ogdensburg retailers depend on Canadian shoppers.
“They come over and shop, they eat, they go to Ogdensburg Command Performances,” Ms. Pearson said. “We are always happy to see our Canadian friends.”
Town of Prescott, Ontario Mayor Brett Todd was thinking of Ogdensburg when news broke of the border closing.
“Had the chance to speak to CTV News this afternoon on these new border measures to combat COVID-19. Thinking of our family and friends across the river in Ogdensburg, N.Y. right now,” he posted on his Facebook page, tagging Ogdensburg Mayor Jeffery M. Skelly. “These measures are necessary, but our bonds of friendship endure and will survive this virus stronger than ever.”
Ms. Pearson said she was glad that the President and the Prime Minister were working together.
She said the closing was something that needed to be done.
“We have to do what’s best for everybody,” she said. “Non-essential is non-essential.“
Congresswoman Elise Stefanik released a statement saying she had spoken directly with Department of Homeland Security Acting Secretary Chad Wolf to urge him to exempt hospital and healthcare workers on NAFTA visas.
“I just got off the phone with Department of Homeland Security Acting Secretary Wolf,” said Congresswoman Stefanik. “Hospital and healthcare workers on NAFTA visas will be exempt from the border closure and can continue their important work serving North Country hospitals and communities. We are grateful for their public service providing medical care.”
When bars and restaurants were closed to only takeout service by Gov. Andrew Cuomo, Ms. Pearson put up a list of restaurants and phone numbers on the chamber’s Facebook page for people to order takeout.
“I am trying to help my businesses any way I can,” Ms. Pearson said. “Those are chamber members and nonmembers so I am trying to do everything we can to help everybody.”
Ms. Pearson is also regularly posting information on small business loans, stimulus packages and changes to unemployment filings on Facebook.
“I am trying to keep information flowing to businesses and residents to let them know that there are things in the works that will help us weather this storm,” she said.
In the midst of all the bad news there are some opportunities.
“I called around today and there are two stores that are looking for temporary workers to help clean the stores and restock at night,” Ms. Pearson said. “Those are Family Dollar and Walmart. People can go online and apply for those jobs.”
Looking to the future, Ms. Pearson is hoping the efforts now will mean that summer is more normal.
“It’s hard enough right now,” she said. “If it goes into summer, we’ve got the Seaway Festival, we’ve got Founders Day, we’ve got the bass tournament coming and I have all my chamber events that help stimulate tourism and bring people here. It’s just a ripple effect. It affects everything.”
The crisis has brought out the best in Ogdensburg, she said.
“The community is banding together, There are a lot of good people out there that are making meal deliveries and the schools have opened up for food for kids, and teachers are sending home packets for the parents. Everybody is trying to keep going.”
