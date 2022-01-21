MASSENA — A 24-year-old Canadian man was arrested Thursday for allegedly possessing 11 pounds of marijuana with an estimated street value of roughly $24,000 while attempting to cross the border at the Massena Port of Entry.
In a news release, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials said officers at the port of entry encountered a passenger vehicle that was registered in New York and was being driven by the Canadian man. They said that during the primary inspection they received notification from the National Crime Information Center that the plates on the vehicle were invalid.
Officers conducted a preliminary search of the vehicle and allegedly discovered 11 vacuum-sealed packages in the trunk. The vehicle was subsequently escorted to a secondary area for further examination.
Officials said a complete physical examination of the trunk revealed the packages contained a green leafy substance that tested positive for the properties of marijuana. The driver was taken into custody and processed by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers. Following processing, the driver and marijuana were turned over to New York State Police.
They said the driver faces a felony charge of first-degree criminal possession of cannabis and a misdemeanor charge of operating a vehicle while the registration was suspended.
