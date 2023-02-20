Sandra and James Helm Sr. at their Moira home in October 2021. A Canadian man was found guilty Sunday of kidnapping the couple in 2020. Mrs. Helm testified at the trial, while Mr. Helm, who died in December 2021, had recorded an account of the incident for use at trial. Watertown Daily Times

MOIRA — A Canadian man was convicted Sunday of kidnapping a Moira couple in 2020 in an attempt to settle what he believed was their grandson’s debt from a large cocaine sale.

According to the Montreal Gazette, a sequestered jury at a Montreal courthouse deliberated about a dozen days before finding Gary Arnold, 54, of Godmanchester, Quebec, guilty of two counts each of kidnapping and extortion and one count of conspiracy in connection with the Sept. 27, 2020, kidnapping of Sandra and James Helm Sr. from their Moira home.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.