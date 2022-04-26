OGDENSBURG — The City Council meeting scheduled for Monday, canceled due to a lack of a quorum, will not be rescheduled.
City Manager Stephen P. Jellie said Tuesday morning that there are no plans to schedule the council meeting for later in the week. There were 13 resolutions on the meeting’s agenda, including several pertaining to public safety. One would convert the fire department to a paid/volunteer hybrid and another sought to have the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office take over policing in the city.
