POTSDAM — Staff members from the Center for Cancer Care at Canton-Potsdam Hospital were excited to bring the Cancer Survivors Day celebration back to the region.
The event had been put on hold during the COVID-19 pandemic, and was brought back to survivors and their families/friends on June 4. The Ice Cream Social was held at Sandstoner Park Pavilion on Pine Street in Potsdam, where guests enjoyed making sundaes with ice cream and toppings donated by Stewart’s Shops.
“It is important to recognize cancer survivors with survivors day events,” said Director of Oncology Kay Zimmer. “We hold them to celebrate and recognize the meaningful and productive lives of patients after receiving a cancer diagnosis. We want to promote awareness that life after a cancer diagnosis is a reality for so many, and recognizing each individual’s strength and resilience is a vital part of their story.”
Over 30 gift baskets were donated by hospital staff members, hospital departments, community members, and organizations, including the Colton Amvets, Missy Bender, and Jeff and Donna Keicher. Many of the baskets had themes to them, including camping, barbecuing, self-care, beach day, gardening, vehicle detailing, and several fire pits. Each basket was beautifully put together and generously filled with products to be given to survivors.
“At the Center for Cancer Care, we honor our survivors’ courage and determination every day as they go through treatment, and we want to be sure they know our support for them continues once they have completed it,” Ms. Zimmer said.
