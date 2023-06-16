POTSDAM — Staff members from the Center for Cancer Care at Canton-Potsdam Hospital were excited to bring the Cancer Survivors Day celebration back to the region.

The event had been put on hold during the COVID-19 pandemic, and was brought back to survivors and their families/friends on June 4. The Ice Cream Social was held at Sandstoner Park Pavilion on Pine Street in Potsdam, where guests enjoyed making sundaes with ice cream and toppings donated by Stewart’s Shops.

