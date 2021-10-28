LYONS FALLS — After several visits to the north country, gubernatorial candidate Andrew H. Giuliani believes he’s starting to get a sense of the area.
Speaking at the annual Lewis County Republican Party dinner Thursday night, Mr. Giuliani was in the territory of one of his competitors, Michael P. Carpinelli, who also spoke, but that was not a problem for either man.
They have addressed more than a dozen of the same crowds, encountered each other more than 20 times in the process of drumming up support and both have realized they share the same perspectives despite the differences in their backgrounds.
“I think, truly, on the issues, we’re pretty aligned,” Mr. Giuliani said. “The truth is with many of the Republican competitors that we have, they are friends and there are similar platforms all across with the candidates.”
In an interview before the event began, Mr. Giuliani acknowledged that having been born and raised in the New York City borough of Manhattan, he has some work to do to learn about the north country and other rural areas.
“I know that I’ve been called a “downstater” in many different areas of the state and I think that’s why we’ve tried to make sure over the first five months of our campaign to come to the north country, to come to areas all around the state as much as possible,” he said.
Mr. Giuliani said he has made two previous trips to Lewis County and three to Jefferson County.
Private-public partnerships are the vehicle Mr. Giuliani hopes to employ to help the north country grow, for example, tax incentives for businesses of all sizes interested in coming to the area or growing jobs.
“I want to do everything we possibly can to revitalize all of New York state ... This is a 62-county strategy to bring it back, so I’m going to need to bring on different industry leaders from the north country, from western New York, from the southern tier — all across the state — as well as a few members of the business community in the five boroughs as well,” he said.
In general, Mr. Giuliani is focusing on the deregulation of businesses; supporting law enforcement by removing bail reform and protecting officers from qualified immunity; and making charter and private schools available through a voucher system or tax incentives as alternatives to public schooling.
In rural areas, he said he is aware of the need for high speed internet and helping farmers, especially with insurance, as preliminary focus areas.
In his speech to the more than 60 Republicans gathered, Mr. Carpinelli spoke in broader terms about ensuring the constitutional rights of individuals and returning “common sense” to government.
The first focus of the evening was to honor the county’s longest serving legislator, Jerry H. King, who will retire after serving in office for the past 15 years.
Mr. King, with his wife by his side, was presented with a plaque by board Chairman Lawrence Dolhof.
County Judge Daniel R. King, quipped that this was the first dinner he has attended in nine years — the year before he was elected.
Judge King announced that he will be seeking re-election in 2022.
