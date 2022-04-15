CANTON — Party line petitions were due April 7 to file for the primary election in June, and all 15 of the St. Lawrence County Board of Legislators seats are up for grabs. As of this week, five of those 15 races feature a challenge, with two primaries slated.
Here’s a breakdown of who will be running:
District 1: Legislator James E. Reagan, R-Ogdensburg, will seek reelection on the Republican and Conservative tickets for his second term. There will be no primary.
District 2: Legislator David W. Forsythe, R-Lisbon, will seek reelection as a Republican for his fourth term. There will be no primary.
District 3: Legislator Joseph R. Lightfoot, R-Ogdensburg, will seek reelection as a Republican for his fourth term. There will be no primary.
District 4: Board Chair William J. Sheridan, R-Hammond, will seek reelection as a Republican. There will be no primary.
District 5: Legislator Harry A. Smithers II, R-Gouverneur, will seek reelection as a Republican for his second term. There will be no primary.
District 6: Legislator Larry D. Denesha, R-DeKalb, will seek reelection on the Republican and Conservative tickets for his third term. There will be no primary.
District 7: Legislator Rick Perkins, R-Potsdam, will seek reelection on the Republican and Conservative tickets for his third term.
Mr. Perkins has previously run as a Democrat. He will face Colton Town Councilor Kevin Beary in a Republican primary.
District 8: Legislator Kevin D. Acres, R-Madrid, will not seek reelection. Benjamin E. Hull, the former director of Canton-Potsdam Hospital’s Center for Cancer Care, will run on the Republican and Conservative tickets.
District 9: Legislator Daniel G. Fay, D-Canton, will seek reelection as a Democrat. There will be no primary.
District 10: Legislator Margaret G. Haggard, D-Potsdam, will seek reelection as a Democrat for her second term. There will be no primary.
District 11: Legislator Suzanne M. Fiacco, D-Stockholm, has not filed to run for reelection on a party line. Norwood businessman Glenn J. Webster will run on the Republican and Conservative tickets, and Timothy A. Vollmer, of Potsdam, will run as a Democrat.
District 12: Legislator John H. Burke, R-Norfolk, will seek reelection for his third term on the Republican, Democratic and Conservative lines. He faces Renee Azzopardi, of Norwood, in a Republican primary.
District 13: Legislator Anthony J. Arquiett, D-Helena, has not filed to run for reelection on a party line. John Gennett, of Brasher Falls, will run as a Republican.
District 14: Legislator Nicole A. Terminelli, D-Massena, will seek reelection as a Democrat for her second term. David Broadbent, of Massena, has filed to run on the Republican ticket.
District 15: Legislator Rita E. Curran, R-Massena, will seek reelection as a Republican and Conservative for her second term. She will face former Waddington Mayor Janet M. Otto-Cassada on the Democratic line in the general election.
Those who are running as an independent may begin collecting signatures on Tuesday and will need to file petitions by May 31.
The primary election is June 28, and the general election is Nov. 8.
