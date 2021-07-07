CANTON — After nearly a year with the directorship vacant, the municipal Recreation Department will once again have a leader.
The village Board of Trustees on Wednesday provisionally appointed Canton Central School and St. Lawrence University graduate Meghan Richardson to the village-funded position. Ms. Richardson’s education and experience are “a perfect match” for the reimagined department, Mayor Michael E. Dalton said.
“To be able to serve the community that has molded me into the person I am today is a dream come true,” Ms. Richardson said.
After John S. Taillon, recreation director for more than 30 years, retired in 2017, the position was held by Caitlin L. Boreyko and Jimmi L. Putman, each for about one year with interim vacancies. Mr. Putman resigned in September, and shortly thereafter, the village and town launched a “Reimagining Recreation” initiative.
A temporary community group convened with the joint municipal Recreation Committee to evaluate recreation staffing, facilities, programming, resources, partnerships and taxpayer return on investment. The group made several recommendations to strengthen the department, including a call to establish a standing Advisory Committee of community members.
The eight-member volunteer Advisory Committee is expected to drive Canton’s offerings, work with Recreation Department staff and continue making recommendations. The group is not a decision-making body but will meet monthly with the joint municipal Recreation Committee — village Trustees Carol S. Pynchon and Elizabeth R. Larrabee and town Councilors David K. Nelson and Martha Foley Smith — as well as village Superintendent Marty G. Miller and now Ms. Richardson.
Graduating from High C. Williams High School in 2005, Ms. Richardson headed to St. Lawrence University, where she graduated with a bachelor’s degree in fine arts and a minor in sports studies and exercise science with a pre-management certificate. She earned her master’s degree in sports management from the University of Tennessee Knoxville; her master’s thesis focused on gender identity and gender roles in sports.
Ms. Richardson worked at Hamilton College as assistant sports information director, at Onondaga Community College as sports information director, and most recently at LC Drives in Potsdam as marketing communications manager.
In Ms. Richardson’s application, according to a Wednesday news release from the village, she described a passion for sports and recreation that was seeded by participating in Canton’s recreation programming and competing as a Canton Central Golden Bear.
“Whether it is walking, hockey, pickleball, gardening or kayaking, all people of all ages should have the opportunity to enjoy the positivity that is cultivated through participating in recreation,” her application reads in part.
Pending successful completion of Civil Service exam requirements, Ms. Richardson will begin in August.
