CANTON — A north country native is returning to Canton to serve as the town’s code enforcement officer.
Town Council during a special meeting Wednesday night provisionally appointed Miranda Y. Corbine to the position vacated by Jeffrey K. Murray in January. Mr. Murray resigned from the full-time post to head the town of Potsdam’s code enforcement office, and was subsequently appointed to a part-time position in Canton to assist with the office’s transition.
Mr. Murray served both the town and village in the jointly-funded role, but moving forward with Ms. Corbine, services will be designated for the town. The village is exploring its own options for code enforcement, and its code compliance technician, Timothy J. Nolan, continues to work in the code office on a part-time basis.
Ms. Corbine, a 2008 graduate of Canton Central School, has worked as a senior public health inspector for the Department of Public Health in Brookline, Mass., since 2014. She’ll begin work in Canton on April 12, and her salary has been set at $53,375.
Town Supervisor Mary Ann Ashley said the town received five applications and interviewed three people, including Ms. Corbine.
“It is always nice to have anyone who grew up in Canton want to come back home to serve their community,” Ms. Ashley said.
As a provisional appointee through the state Department of Civil Service, Ms. Corbine will need to pass a civil service exam and score within the top three spots in her round of testing to be permanently appointed.
With a Bachelor of Science in biology from Arizona State University, Ms. Corbine is a registered environmental health specialist and registered sanitarian, and has experience with childhood lead poisoning prevention programs.
Prior to moving to Massachusetts, she was an environmental health specialist for the Department of Environmental Services in Maricopa County, Ariz.
As senior public health inspector in Brookline, Ms. Corbine oversaw rental apartments, dormitories and other residential properties for compliance with local and state regulations. She was also responsible for approving and issuing permits for building engineering plans and addressing property complaints.
Her Canton duties will be similar and be based on town code and New York’s Uniform Fire Prevention and Building Code.
