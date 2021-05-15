CANTON — Town Council will again be a full, four-member group pending swearing-in of David K. Nelson, who was unanimously approved Thursday night to serve an interim term through the end of the year.
Mr. Nelson will fill the unexpired term of Timothy J. Danehy, who announced his resignation on March 26, citing an increase in “professional commitments and opportunities.”
Mr. Danehy was elected to council in 2017 and took office in 2018, for a four-year term expiring Dec. 31.
“Anybody who’s working at the village and town level, whether elected or on staff, knows just how busy things are,” Councilor Robert J. Washo said ahead of the appointment vote during the town’s Thursday meeting. “Knowing what we know about the solar projects and all the new windfalls of money, we’re really just short-handed.”
Town Council tabled a vote on appointing an interim councilor last month, and Mr. Nelson’s appointment will officially begin once he is sworn into office through the town clerk’s office.
A licensed clinical social worker and director of behavioral health services for United Helpers since last year, Mr. Nelson previously announced his bid for a full-term council seat, running on the Democratic ticket. He secured a nomination during the Democratic Party Caucus for the town and village Wednesday night, as did Town Supervisor Mary Ann Ashley, appointed Councilor Martha Foley Smith, incumbent Councilor James T. Smith, and incumbent village Trustees Klaus D. Proemm and Elizabeth R. Larrabee.
This week’s interim appointment is Town Council’s second this year. Ms. Foley Smith, longtime North Country Public Radio journalist, joined Town Council by temporary appointment in January, filling the vacancy left by former Councilor Karin S. Blackburn’s resignation and subsequent appointment as town clerk.
The seat now filled by Ms. Foley Smith will be on the November ballot for a two-year unexpired term, to complete Mrs. Blackburn’s original four-year term she was elected to serve. Two other open council seats will also be on the ballot, as the four-year terms of Mr. Danehy and Mr. Smith expire in December.
Mr. Washo, whose term ends in 2023, completes the four-member council.
Republican challengers for the three council seats include John S. Taillon, Robert T. Santamoor and Paul J. Baxter.
Canton municipal meetings continue to be held virtually, with links and agendas posted to the municipal website, cantonny.gov. Plans for resuming in-person meetings at the municipal building have yet to be formalized. The town’s next meeting starts at 6 p.m. on June 10.
