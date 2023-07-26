Canton to bond for wastewater work

The village of Canton will be taking steps to improve the wastewater treatment plant located near the Partridge Run Golf Course. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

CANTON — The village board of trustees passed a bond resolution allowing the village to issue $13.5 million in bonds to address remediation needed at the village’s wastewater treatment facility.

“This is how this is put together,” Mayor Michael E. Dalton said of the bond resolution. “We are going out and looking for support.”

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.