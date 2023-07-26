CANTON — The village board of trustees passed a bond resolution allowing the village to issue $13.5 million in bonds to address remediation needed at the village’s wastewater treatment facility.
“This is how this is put together,” Mayor Michael E. Dalton said of the bond resolution. “We are going out and looking for support.”
The village has applied for funding through the state Water Infrastructure Improvement Program and the New York State Water Quality Improvement Program.
“What that document (the bond resolution) is saying is that it gives the village the ability to borrow the money for the project,” said Taylor Jennings, a senior project engineer from engineering firm Barton & Loguidice. “It is not saying that you are signing on the line to take a loan out for $13.5 million at this time. It just gives the village the ability to borrow if the project moves forward with favorable funding.”
At the board’s July 21 meeting, Jennings reported that an engineering report had been completed for work at the wastewater treatment plant.
“The liners up there are having some issues,” Jennings said. “There’s some patching and deterioration in the existing lagoon liners. Also, there are piping breakdowns.”
Jennings said repairs also need to be made at the main lift station on Riverside Drive.
The board voted unanimously to use Fiscal Advisors & Marketing, Syracuse, as its bond counsel.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.