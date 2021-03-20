CANTON — Village officials on Wednesday night passed a temporary moratorium on large-scale solar and energy storage system development within the municipality.
A virtual public hearing on the moratorium, written as a local law, was held prior to the village’s regular board meeting this week. No public comments were made.
Set for six months, the moratorium will prevent commercial solar developers from initiating projects while the village continues to review and revise its codes.
Over the last year, both the town and the village have been working with Monica Ryan, principal planner for the Troy-based River Street Planning & Development, to review and rework Canton’s code and zoning laws based on its October 2019 Comprehensive Plan.
The solar and associated energy storage moratorium does not include residential roof solar panels, backyard solar, stand-alone household batteries, car batteries or electric vehicles.
“The point is not for us to be discouraging residential, or commercial solar, really. It’s just to be ready for it,” village Trustee Carol S. Pynchon said. “Because we’re undergoing our zoning review, we want to be sure we’re not making mistakes if and when we venture into any kinds of commercial solar opportunities.”
Though the village has far fewer commercial solar development opportunities than the town, Ms. Pynchon said, trustees want to be better prepared to work with potential developers.
The town lifted its solar moratorium in 2019, after passing a local law regulating commercial solar development.
A town moratorium on commercial energy storage projects was issued last year, and Town Council is expected to pass its energy storage law this month.
North country solar development interest is part of a statewide push for renewable energy outlined by Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo in 2018. That year, the governor announced goals of building the state’s capacity to 1,500 megawatts of energy storage by 2025, and 3,000 megawatts of energy storage and 70% renewable energy by 2030. The goals are now outlined in the state’s Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act, signed into law in 2019.
When the village moratorium approaches expiration in September, the board of trustees will revisit the measure, and either extend it or move forward with regulation recommendations from the comprehensive code review.
