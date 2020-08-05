CANTON — The town Assessor’s Office is continuing to collect data to update its property records. Photographs will be taken of homes in the coming weeks to verify inventory on real property record cards.
Questions or concerns can be directed to the Assessor’s Office at 315-386-3735.
