Canton gets $1M for new water source

The village of Canton was awarded a $1 million grant from the Norther Border Regional Commission for use on the development of a secondary water source. The Judson Street water tower is also on the list of water infrastructure that needs maintenance. Tom Graser/Watertown Daily Times

CANTON — The village has been awarded a $1 million grant from the Northern Border Regional Commission for its development of a secondary water source, Mayor Michael E. Dalton said Wednesday.

“We are very excited about it,” Mr. Dalton said. “It helps us go a fairly long way in funding the project.”

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

St. Lawrence/Franklin County Editor

Slowly self-propelled. Two-time cancer survivor. Nearly 30-year newspaper veteran.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.