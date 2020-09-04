CANTON — Though 2020 budget uncertainties linger, fueled by the social and economic impacts of the COVID-19 global health crisis, towns across the state must begin planning for 2021.
During a special meeting Wednesday night, Canton Town Council met virtually to discuss an initial 2021 budget proposal prepared by Supervisor Mary Ann Ashley, supervisor’s office secretary Susan M. Huntley and the town’s accounting firm Gray & Gray and Associates CPA. The special meeting and budget session marks the first of several as officials prepare to draft next year’s budget this fall.
“This is a tough year, and I’ve made some heart-wrenching proposals for us to deliberate,” Ms. Ashley said.
The 2021 $2.9 million budget proposal reflects a $146,638 spending increase from this year, with about $93,946 of that increase from state Department of Transportation highway programs.
The proposal includes the nearly $100,000 in potential revenue reimbursements through the Consolidated Local Street and Highway Improvement, Extreme Winter Recovery and PAVE-NY programs.
Council members expressed concern over budgeting revenue the town may not receive from CHIPS, EWR and PAVE-NY, which each carry eligibility requirements and would depend on whether the state will continue to budget for the DOT appropriations next year.
“We’re still on pins and needles whether we’re going to get full CHIPS reimbursement by the end of this year,” Council and highway committee member Robert J. Washo said. “So to include those in the budget, I think is a mistake.”
Contingent on extreme weather and roadway needs, the programs present a budget risk, and highway committee member James T. Smith said it would be “foolish” to expect the reimbursements as a guaranteed source of revenue.
No action was taken following the discussion, and council members will continue to consider the potential DOT revenue at future budget sessions.
The proposal also outlines the potential discontinuation of the town’s part-time historian position, at $3,255 this year, and a decrease of $32,201 in parks and recreation funding.
“I’m thinking we’ve got to take a serious look at the recreation program, the shared services and what we can afford and what we can’t afford,” Ms. Ashley said.
Canton Recreation Director Jimmi L. Putman last month announced his resignation, effective this weekend. Mr. Putman, who was hired as recreation director in February 2019, said he and his wife will be moving to California as she has applied for new employment there to be closer to family.
As the recreation program is a joint town and village service, town council decided to revisit recreation funding with the village board over the next two months.
