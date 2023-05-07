CANTON — The town is close to finishing up a zoning overhaul that has been years in the making.
The town board began working with Monica Ryan, formerly of River Street Planning, Troy, in early 2020 on the heels of the approval of the Canton Comprehensive Plan in October 2019.
Typically, a municipality’s zoning code is based on a comprehensive plan, Ms. Ryan said in 2020 when she began working on the project.
Canton’s previous zoning code was adopted in 1997 with a comprehensive plan that was decades old.
“We are almost to the finish line of the new zoning code,” Canton Town Supervisor Mary Ann Ashley said at the start of a special meeting Tuesday night.
On Tuesday, the board passed resolutions to update the planning board’s chapter in the code to reflect the change in the zoning code, make a State Environmental Quality Review negative declaration regarding the new zoning code, and set a public hearing for the code.
The public hearing will start at 5:30 p.m. June 14 in the courtroom at 60 Main St. before the board’s monthly meeting.
The draft zoning code can be found at wdt.me/Z3xtoR and paper copies will be available in the town office.
The plan’s presentation has been updated to be easier to read, Ms. Ryan said.
Tables of various requirements have replaced lists to make it easier to determine the regulations for each zoning district.
Districts have been changed to better fit the comprehensive plan and the changes in living and doing business in Canton.
Open Space–Recreation: This district aims to recognize the area designated by the state Department of Environmental Conservation as a Wildlife Management Area and other conserved natural areas, open spaces, community parks and recreation amenities.
Rural: The purpose of this district is to support agriculture, rural and open land areas and activities and to provide for compatible growth that maintains rural character.
Residential-Agricultural: The purpose of this district is to protect and enhance compatible agriculture and residential uses while providing for orderly residential growth and development in the town.
Hamlet: The purpose of this district is to support the hamlet communities of Pyrites and Morley, where a mix of residences, small businesses and community and cultural uses exist in harmony on traditionally smaller-scale lots.
Mixed-Use: The purpose of this district is to promote a mix of compatible residential, commercial and community service uses along larger transportation corridors and in proximity to the Village of Canton.
Commercial: The purpose of this district is to delineate areas appropriate for general commercial uses along the town’s most prominent transportation corridors.
A map showing the locations of the district can be found at wdt.me/w2EVQz.
