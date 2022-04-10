CANTON — Traditional Arts of Northern New York is joining with Canton Canoe Weekend to celebrate Canton’s canoeing history.
John Henry Rushton and family built canoes in Canton from 1875 until 1916. The wooden canoes were innovative, functional and beautiful watercraft, initially gaining popularity across the North Country and over time, garnering international fame. Rushton’s lightweight solo wilderness canoes revolutionized access to backcountry waterways. Many Rushton boats are on display for public viewing and some are still in use today.
Peter Hornbeck began building small ultra-lightweight canoes in Olmstedville in 1971. Hornbeck’s Lost Pond Boat constructed in 1975 is based on Rushton’s solo wilderness canoe, the Sairy Gamp. Peter Hornbeck revitalized backcountry paddling with his ultra-lightweight designs, making access to remote waterways possible to a wider range of paddlers.
The TAUNY center is currently featuring the exhibit, Hornbeck Boats: Lightest Boats in the Deep Woods. The exhibit will be on display through May 8th, the final day of Canton Canoe Weekend. On May 8 in downtown Canton, Hornbeck boat owners will gather with their boats and their stories. The TAUNY celebration will include food and live music provided by Jamcrackers. Following the downtown gathering, those wishing to paddle together on the historic Grasse River, can travel the short distance to Taylor Park for a group paddle.
While the Hornbeck exhibit is on display downtown, paddling events will be taking place on the Grasse River. On Friday afternoon, May 6, between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m., paddlers can take part in the Rushton Tour, a recreational paddle from the Pyrites boat launch to Taylor Park, along much of the original race course.
On May 7 there will be a variety of activities from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. at Taylor Park on the Grasse River. A new adaptive canoe and kayak launch located at the Park will be dedicated in the morning as the ’John Henry Rushton ADA Adaptive Canoe/Kayak Launch‘. Following this, one, three, five and eight mile recreational races will take place. There will be a special division in the one and three-mile races for paddlers in Rushton style boats. This ‘Rushton Cup’ event is sponsored by Slipstream Watercraft and will feature special awards!
Saturday afternoon, solo canoe and kayak races, featuring the C-1 Pro World Championship will be held. NCPR is our media sponsor, DJ Double Dutch will be providing music throughout the day, and GT’s Family Restaurant will be offering a chicken barbecue. TAUNY, St. Lawrence County Historical Association, Grasse River Heritage, St Lawrence Land Trust, Commercial Press Ink, Grasse River Outfitters, Southern Tier Canoe, St Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce, St Lawrence Valley Paddlers and others will be on site.
All day Saturday, May 7, Hornbeck Boats, Slipstream Watercraft and GRB Newman Designs will be at Taylor Park with boats for the public to try out. On Sunday morning, May 8, pro and amateur races for tandem canoes and kayaks will wrap up the weekend race schedule.
Please consider supporting this historic community event by becoming a sponsor of Canton Canoe Weekend. For more information, send an email to: cantoncanoewkd@gmail.com
For more information, visit www.cantoncanoeweekend.org/ and TAUNY’s website: https://tauny.org/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.