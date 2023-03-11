Canton Canoe Weekend will be May 5-7

Canton Canoe Weekend will be held May 5-7 at Taylor Park. Tom Graser/Plaindealer

CANTON — The weekend events will kick off on the Grasse River with the Friday afternoon Rushton Tour on May 5. The afternoon paddle will take place between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. with a flexible start time. The recreational paddle begins at the Pyrites boat launch and continues downstream 4.5 miles, concluding at Taylor Park, following along much of the original race course.

On May 6, there will be a variety of activities from 9 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. at Taylor Park. The day begins with recreational races at 9:30 a.m. of one, three, five and eight miles in length on the Grasse River. There will be a special division in the one- and three-mile races for paddlers in Rushton style boats. This ‘Rushton Cup’ event is sponsored by Slipstream Watercraft and will feature special awards.

