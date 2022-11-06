CANTON — A combination of the Enhanced STAR (School Tax Relief) exemption and the Canton Central School senior citizen exemption could result in the elimination of school taxes for certain low-earning senior citizens.
Canton Central School Business Manager Denise J. Folsom explained the senior citizen exemption to school board members at their Thursday meeting.
Canton’s exemption, Ms. Folsom said, is about in the middle when compared to neighboring districts.
A homeowner, over the age of 65, making less than $11,700 gets a 50% reduction on their assessed value, she said.
There is a sliding scale for those making $11,700 and less to those making a maximum of $19,199.
A homeowner making the maximum amount would receive a 20% assessment reduction.
The school districts of Brushton-Moira, Colton Pierrepont, Gouverneur, Salmon River and St. Regis Falls offer no exemptions.
Potsdam Central offers exemptions on a sliding scale for people earning from $12,000 to $17,699.
Massena and Lisbon offer an exemption to those earning less than $12,000.
Indian River Central School offers exemptions up to $20,699. In Alexandria Bay, the maximum is $18,499.
“If you had a home and your full value was $162,800 and you are over 65 years old and you earn less than $93,200 you would qualify for STAR which would take $81,400 off your full assessment and that is what you would be taxed on,” Ms. Folsom said.
Then, if a taxpayer met the earning limits of the school’s exemption, the assessment would be lower an additional 10% to 50%.
“If you are that taxpayer that qualifies for STAR and the senior citizen exemption you have the potential to pay zero,” Ms. Folsom said.
The policy has not been reviewed for several years, Ms. Folsom said, and the school board could change it.
There is a process to change the policy that would require a public hearing, Ms. Folsom said.
“It can be done, if there is interest,” she said.
