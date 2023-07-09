CANTON — Canton Central School District is one beneficiary of $13.2 million in school technology and security enhancement grants announced by Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul last week.
The money comes from the $2 billion Smart Schools Bond Act approved by voters in 2014.
Canton will be updating its technology with the grant, district superintendent Ronald P. Burke said.
“We put in for interactive whiteboards,” Burke said, “The ones we have are reaching the end of their useful life, so we will slowly replace them. We are no longer going to be using a one-size-fits-all type approach. So, some teachers are looking to switch to a new type called Clear Touch. We are also allowing teachers if they don’t need the interactivity and just a need a display monitor, we are allowing them to get large smart TVs.”
Burke said the money will also be used to replace student Chrome Books. The Chrome Books are on a three-year replacement plan. There will also be purchases of some laptops and desktop computers.
“Just basically replacing what we already have with much-needed updates,” he said.
The new technology won’t be ordered all at one, he said. The district must be strategic about orders because the state only pays out the money as reimbursements.
He said the district does not want to be left waiting for too much money to come back from the state at one time.
The Smart Schools Review Board recently met for the 20th time to consider investment plans submitted by school districts and special education schools. The Board is composed of the New York State Budget Director, the Chancellor of the State University of New York, and the Commissioner of the New York State Education Department.
The plans approved by the Board came from 45 school districts and one special education school. Projects include $7.9 million for high-tech security, $4.7 million for classroom technology, $356,000 for school connectivity, and $275,000 for nonpublic schools’ classroom technology and school connectivity.
Burke said about $25,000 from the Canton allocation would go to the two private schools in the district, Little River School and St. Catherine of Siena Academy.
Brasher Falls Central School will receive about $600,000 from the fund, with $200,000 going toward security and $400,000 earmarked for technology upgrades.
New technology purchases supported by the Smart Schools Bond Act include computer servers, interactive whiteboards, tablets, desktop and laptop computers, and high-speed broadband and wireless connectivity. These tools will provide students with various avenues for understanding new information, expand student learning both inside and outside the classroom, and promote parent-teacher communication.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.