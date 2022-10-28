Canton Central ready to ask for bids for capital project

CANTON — Canton Central School Superintendent Ronald P. Burke informed board of education members that plans for the proposed capital project will likely be scaled down considering cost increases and supply chain issues.
“The facilities committee met last week with architect and the construction management team,” Mr. Burke said. “We reviewed the estimated costs which are certainly higher due to inflation and supply chain issues. We reviewed a list of possible alternatives so that we will have a base bid with all major items.”
BCA Construction Management was hired in February to oversee the $27.5 million capital project.
The committee identified things that could not come out of the project such as improvements to the cafeterias, a new swimming pool, the turf field and parking lots and a new music room.
Improvements to the HVAC system might be scrapped from the project. The current system is servicable, Mr. Burke said, and supply chain problems have seen HVAC equipment go to about a 42 week lead time.
“That almost puts it out of the scope of timeline for our project,” he said.
Many of the other items added to the alternate list were cosmetic, Mr. Burke said.
“We believe right now that we are very close to being able to get all of our base items in at budget or under budget and still be able to do some of the alternates,” Mr. Burke said.
Bids could be advertised as early as next week, he said.
Bid opening would be on Dec. 1 or 6.
Dec. 1 is the deadline, but the bid period could be extended five days.
The bid approval would be considered at the Dec. 15 board meeting.
Groundbreaking would be in February or March.
Construction will last through two building seasons and is planned to be completed in the fall of 2024.
Highlights of the project are:
The school’s kitchens and cafeterias will be updated.
The school’s more than 50-year-old pool will be filled in and a new pool constructed adjacent to the high school gym.
A new concession stand will serve indoor and outdoor athletics. Restrooms will be constructed with access from inside and outside.
In the middle school, there will be a new suite of technology classrooms for both middle and high schools students. It will house the agriculture program, have a new shop area, a computer technology teaching space and a new family consumer science space.
In the old pool area, there will be two very large music classrooms.
The high school auditorium will be renovated with new dressing rooms, rigging and lighting.
An artificial turf field will be installed.
State aid will cover 90% of the cost of the project, Mr. Burke said, leaving the district responsible for $2,667,500.
To view a slide show with designs for the plan, visit wdt.me/Q6Yf7Y.
