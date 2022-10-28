Canton Central ready to ask for bids for capital project

An artists rendition of a building that will house a new pool at Canton Central School. Bid specifications for the capital project are going out soon. Work on the project is expected to start early next year. Illustration provided

CANTON — Canton Central School Superintendent Ronald P. Burke informed board of education members that plans for the proposed capital project will likely be scaled down considering cost increases and supply chain issues.

“The facilities committee met last week with architect and the construction management team,” Mr. Burke said. “We reviewed the estimated costs which are certainly higher due to inflation and supply chain issues. We reviewed a list of possible alternatives so that we will have a base bid with all major items.”

