CANTON — Due to a failure of a hot water boiler at Hugh C. Williams High School, Canton Central School District has shifted to fully remote instruction this week through Jan. 19.
The district announced the temporary closure Wednesday, effective Friday.
Without the boiler, district officials said, staff are “unable to provide safe food preparation for students.” Hot water is not currently available in the high school restrooms. A replacement boiler will ideally be installed by Jan. 15.
Four transportation staff members are also out because of potential coronavirus exposures.
Students in out-of-district English Language Learning Programs and out-of-district special education classes will continue to be transported and attend those programs in person.
