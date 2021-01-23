CANTON — The owner of a long-time optometry business in Canton has been recognized as the Canton Chamber of Commerce’s 2020 Chamber Member of the Year.
Dr. Robert N. Saidel, OD, owner of Canton Optical, 18 Riverside Drive, will be honored at the Canton Chamber’s annual meeting on Feb. 4. Canton Optical closed its doors in June 2020 after 23 years in business.
Dr. Saidel also owned and operated an optometry business in Gouverneur, where he and his wife Rita reside.
“I would like to thank the Canton Chamber for this honor,” he said.
Over the years, Dr. Saidel has always given back to the community, advocating numerous causes. Today, he spends countless hours volunteering throughout the region, providing assistance to such entities as United Helpers, Renewal House, Canton Central School, Hermon-DeKalb Central School, just to name a few.
The Canton Chamber typically opens its Winterfest activities on the first Thursday in February. This year, the Covid pandemic has shifted the annual dinner meeting to a “Virtual Awards Happy Hour” on Feb. 4 from 5 to 6 p.m. The event is open to the public who are asked to respond via email to Cantonchamberny@gmail.com if they plan to attend. A link to the event will be sent upon receipt of the attendance email. A similar link will be posted on the Canton Chamber’s Facebook page. Winterfest will run Feb. 4-14.
This year, masks with a Winterfest logo will replace the traditional Winterfest button sales. The masks will be available for purchase at local businesses, a poster will be displayed in the window. The masks are $7 each and include one raffle ticket to win valuable prizes; or $10 for a mask and two raffle tickets.
However, the Canton Chamber’s Winterfest committee has creatively come up with the following events and activities:
Turtleneck Thursday: Dress casual and join the Canton Chamber at the Winterfest virtual gathering on Feb. 4 from 5 to 6 p.m.
Chilly Friday: Cook up your favorite chili recipe and share a photo with the recipe on the Chamber’s Facebook page.
Snowshoe Saturday at the Indian Creek Nature Center.
Snowfall Sunday featuring cross country skiing around Canton.
Dog Sled Monday: Capture a photo of your pet in a snowy scene and post it on the Chamber’s Facebook page.
Toboggan Tuesday: Explore family sledding hills around the village, universities and in your neighborhood.
Snowbound Wednesday: Order takeout from your local restaurants.
Snowflake Friday: Create a snow sculpture inn your yard and share a photo on the Chamber’s Facebook page.
Mittens Sunday: Shop local for all your winter needs.
Solstice Sunday: Create a kind winter surprise for a neighbor, friend or family member.
The Canton Chamber also asks the public to support the following businesses will be holding Winterfest events:
Riverside Liquors – wine tasting to be announced
Canton Animal Clinic – offering a 10 percent discount on food and retail items during Winterfest
Nature’s Storehouse will be holding a virtual event to be announced
Coakley’s Home and Hardware: Pick-A-Paddle Mystery sale with your Winterfest mask and save anywhere from 15 to 50 percent off suggested retail items
This year’s Winterfest sponsors are Frazer Computing, Sergi’s, Jrecks, St. Lawrence Federal Credit Union, County Seat Realty, MacFadden Dier Leonard Insurance, Smiles Associates, St. Lawrence Health System, White’s Flowers, Community Bank, N.A., Boyden Brook Body Works, North Country This Week, and Gray & Gray and Associates CPAs, P.C.
