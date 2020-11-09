Canton Chamber of Commerce offices have been moved
- CANTON — The Canton Chamber of Commerce office has moved from the Canton Municipal Building, 60 Main St., to the offices of Gray & Gray Associates CPAs, P.C., 1 Main St. The chamber office is not open for public visits. Businesses, individuals and organizations interested in submitting an announcement or any correspondence to the Canton Chamber can hand deliver it to the town or village office and place it in a drop box at 1 Main St. Items may also be mailed to the Canton Chamber of Commerce, P.O. Box 369, Canton, NY 13617. Further assistance can be obtained by calling Executive Director Tammy Mackin at 315-386-8255 or by visiting the chamber’s Facebook page, website or by email at cantonchamberny@gmail.com The chamber is always looking for suggestions and ideas to strengthen its mission to serving its members and the business community at large. The chamber encourages people to fill out a short survey on its website https://cantonny.gov/chamber/
