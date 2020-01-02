CANTON — With Winterfest set for February, the Canton Chamber of Commerce is preparing for the festivities and has announced the winning design for the Winterfest 2020 logo and buttons.
Now in its 28th year, Winterfest has fostered a button tradition, a festival staple — community members purchase buttons bearing a winter-themed design and the phrase “Warm Your Heart.” With each button purchase, a ticket is entered for various prize drawings during Winterfest, Feb. 6 to Feb. 15.
Buttons can be purchased for $2 each at Canton businesses, the Canton Central School Art Department and the Canton Chamber of Commerce.
This year’s logo and button design features a winter hat and a row of mittens, created by Hugh C. Williams High School freshman Allison Kiah, whose design was selected among 50 other entries to the contest hosted by Canton Central School’s Art Department.
The festival kicks off at 5 p.m. Jan. 6 with the Chamber of Commerce Annual Dinner at Best Western University Inn, and the Canton Golden Bears girls varsity basketball game against Potsdam High School at 7:15 p.m. at Canton Central School.
A finalized schedule is forthcoming, and more information can be found on the Canton Chamber’s Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.