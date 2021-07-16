CANTON — The town and village code enforcement offices will be closed Monday through Friday next week. Urgent inquiries should be directed to Miranda Corbine, town code enforcement officer, at codeenforcement@cantonny.gov or 315-244-0600. Additional contact information is posted to cantonny.gov.
