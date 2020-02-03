CANTON — County leaders, from mayors to town supervisors, library directors and social service providers are among those invited to an outreach presentation by Census Bureau Partnership Specialist Nicole Jordan.
The presentation is scheduled for 7 p.m. Feb. 6 at the Unitarian Universalist Church, 3½ East Main St., and is cosponsored by the League of Women Voters of SLC and the UU Church Social Action Committee.
The presentation is geared for organizations and agencies to do outreach to their clients to ensure a full and complete 2020 Census count.
Representatives from both the Canton and Potsdam Public Libraries, the Office for the Aging, Planned Parenthood of the North Country New York, Renewal House, the Poor People’s Campaign, and other such organizations.
The 2020 count will be the first one to allow all U.S. households to respond online. Paper forms will still be available, and, for the first time, residents can call 1-800 numbers to give responses over the phone. Households in the U.S. that do not respond themselves by early April may start receiving visits from Census workers trained to conduct census interviews and collect responses using smartphones.
Visit https://youtu.be/fXg1_1HHKzA for a short video on how to fill out the questionnaire online. During the presentation, the instructional video will be followed by a public service announcement. For example, after the last census in 2010, New York State lost two seats in Congress, reducing its delegation in the House to 27 members. An undercount in 2020 could result in more losses in representation in Washington, according to an email invitation that announced the presentation.
The census determines not just congressional representation, but also federal funding, including funding for housing, highways, transportation, food stamps, and education,” the presentation invitation stated.
One of the local organizers, John F. Tenbusch, Planner II at the St. Lawrence County Planning Office, in email wrote, “the County’s Complete Count initiative intends to work with interested persons in our communities, and with regional-, State-, and federal-level efforts, to make sure that ALL people who live in our communities complete their Census forms.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.