CANTON — With three unanimous votes, the Canton Village Board of Trustees jumped through the final hoops to approve its comprehensive zoning revision Wednesday night.
“This is a big deal,” Mayor Michael E. Dalton said as the last resolution passed.
The process began after the October 2019 adoption of Canton’s Comprehensive Plan, a vision and framework for the community’s current and future infrastructure needs.
Canton officials have been working with Monica Ryan, principal planner for the Troy-based River Street Planning & Development, to review and rework town and village zoning codes.
“It has been a tremendous amount of work. Many people have worked hard on this,” Mr. Dalton said. “Feels great. It is a real accomplishment for the benefit of the village.”
The code can be found at www.cantonny.gov
A municipality’s zoning code, Ms. Ryan said, is typically based on a comprehensive plan, and Canton’s zoning code was first adopted in 1997, when a decades-old comprehensive plan was in place. With little influence from the previous comprehensive plan, Canton’s 1997 zoning code and subsequent updates have not been directly tied to a comprehensive community vision, though the code was influenced by changing community needs and ideas.
“Zoning has the legal teeth that goes with the Comprehensive Plan, but they are very interrelated,” she said at the start of the process.
Before the code becomes official it must be approved by the New York Department of State.
The plan had previously been approved by the St. Lawrence County Planning Department and the Canton Village Planning Board.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.