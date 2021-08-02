CANTON — Last week’s heavy winds pushed down the village compost shed on outer Lincoln Street, but Canton residents can still drop off food waste at the site.
The village Department of Public Works is continuing to make progress on several paving and milling projects this week, and Superintendent Marty G. Miller said he plans to get the shed standing again at the end of the week.
The kitchen waste drop-off bin is situated next to the Canton Recreation Pavilion, and the guidelines remain the same. Most food scraps are acceptable: poultry and other meat, fish, shellfish, bones, eggs, eggshells, cheese, dairy products, bread, baked goods, pasta, rice, beans, nuts, seeds, vegetables, fruit, coffee grounds, table scraps, plate scrapings and leftovers.
Prohibited waste includes household garbage, plastic, paper, packaging, fast food wrappers, takeout containers and wax paper.
