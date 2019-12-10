CANTON — Canton’s pilot compost program will continue through the winter, the town and village joint Sustainability Committee decided last week.
“The plan is to keep going through winter the best we can,” said village trustee Carol Pynchon, who serves on the food and agriculture subcommittee.
The committee and the Village Department of Public Works will continue to monitor winter weather conditions and update the community on any changes or delays in composting services, Ms. Pynchon said.
Following some uncertainty about the maintenance of the program from season to season, Ms. Pynchon said “recent enthusiasm” from DPW crews and community participants has bolstered the program’s momentum.
Funded by the village and launched in the spring by the Sustainability Committee and the DPW, the short term goals of the program involve evaluating how often and how much the program is used by residents and businesses, and addressing the question: What is the most efficient way for Canton to compost?
As with any pilot program, Ms. Pynchon said, there are still several unknowns, so the committee and the DPW will continue to facilitate and monitor the project.
The drop-off and pick-up site is on Outer Lincoln Street next to the Canton Pavilion. DPW crews typically transport waste from the collection point every two to three days, to the composting site on village property on Route 11.
The Sustainability Committee’s next meeting will be Jan. 14.
