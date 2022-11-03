CANTON — The town and village of Canton will continue to explore the idea of creating a committee to oversee adherence to the comprehensive plan.
Deputy Mayor Carol S. Pynchon said she contacted Jaclyn S. Hakes, director of planning services for M.J. Engineering and Land Surveying, Clifton Park, who facilitated the production of the comprehensive plan, to see if her firm would be interested in having a role in those efforts.
“She was totally excited about it,” Ms. Pynchon said.
If M.J. Engineering was hired, Ms. Pynchon said, they would have a meeting in January with representatives from each community, the town and the villages of Canton and Rensselaer Falls.
M.J. Engineering would create an online form with a comprehensive plan matrix so committees and department heads could keep tabs on their progress.
The firm would do a mid-year check-in to answer questions and make note of progress.
In November, Ms. Pynchon said, they would gather all the information from the matrix and other sources and provide a report.
She also said the firm could help in areas or projects that have been slow to start by finding resources and possible funding.
M.J. Engineering would most likely charge by the hour with a “not to exceed” limit, Ms. Pynchon said.
The top limit would be somewhere between $8,000 and $10,000, but Ms Hakes also said it could be as little as half that amount, Ms. Pynchon said.
The cost will be shared by the three municipalities involved, Ms. Pynchon said.
“I would be interested in hearing her proposal,” Town Councilman James T. Smith said. “I like the idea from the standpoint of I think this is a very good way to keep on top of the comprehensive plan. I think it is very easy to put a lot of time and effort into something and then things turn kind of quiet.”
Keeping on top of the plan would mean that when it comes time to redo the plan, they would not have to start from scratch, Mr. Smith said.
Leigh Rodgriguez, director of economic development, reminded board members that the comprehensive plan cannot easily be changed in any substantive way without doing a public hearing and adopting a revision.
“You’re supposed to do a plan every 10 years,” she said. “There is supposed to be some fluidity with things like the matrix.”
Updating the matrix and the status of some of the projects would be a good way to keep current with progress, she said.
“As far as the idea of having them helping to facilitate projects, I don’t think that is necessarily a bad thing, if we want to push some. However, we have to be mindful of capacity. We have a lot of projects going on. So just because there is a lot more in there, it doesn’t mean we can do them all in the next five years,” Ms. Rodriguez said.
Town Supervisor Mary Ann Ashley said the next question would be to decide which municipality would sign the agreement and facilitate payments for the contract.
The boards reached a consensus to ask M.J. Engineering for a proposal that could be considered at the next joint meeting.
