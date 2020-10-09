CANTON — As the Nov. 20 town budget deadline approaches, council members have discussed projections at public work sessions over the last month and continue to evaluate the proposed $2.9 million budget for 2021.
Work sessions began in September, with Canton Town Council meeting virtually to discuss proposals prepared by Supervisor Mary Ann Ashley, supervisor’s office secretary Susan M. Huntley and the town’s accounting firm Gray & Gray and Associates CPA.
During the town’s regular meeting Thursday night, council members considered overriding the 2021 local government tax cap, set in July at 1.56% by the state comptroller’s office.
First applied to municipalities and school districts in 2012, the tax cap, with some exceptions, sets the annual tax levy change to whichever figure is less — the calculated inflation rate or a standard, 2% for the last three years.
“The pandemic and the fiscal uncertainties municipalities are facing add to the challenge of adhering to the tax cap,” Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli said this summer. “At the same time, the levy growth rate is dropping, both revenues and spending could deviate significantly from what was planned. Local governments must closely monitor their budgets to ensure they are balanced and that they have cash on hand.”
The current proposed budget does not override the 1.56% cap, as preliminary calculations in early September indicated the budget would not require an override to be balanced, Ms. Ashley told council members at the first of several budget work sessions last month.
A tax cap override — even if not implemented in a final budget — requires a public hearing and the passage of a local law, steps Canton and other local municipalities have taken in previous years as a “safeguard” should the override be needed, Ms. Ashley said.
“If you think you’re getting close to the tax cap, it makes sense to adopt the local law earlier rather than later so that you don’t miss any critical deadlines,” town Attorney Eric J. Gustafson said Thursday, adding that the passed local law does not need to be used if the override is ultimately unnecessary.
A virtual public hearing for the tax cap override law is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 19. A budget work session will immediately follow that public hearing. A tentative public hearing for the 2021 budget is scheduled for 6 p.m. Oct. 29, and an official notice of the budget hearing will be posted to the municipal website that week.
