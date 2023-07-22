Canton creates project page on municipal website

CANTON — Canton’s office of economic development established a project page on the municipal website, cantonny.gov.
“We have set up a project page on the website to make it easier for people who want to see more information on what these projects are,” economic development director Leigh Rodriguez said. “It has both town and village projects there and links to some of the materials.”
She said that if people want more information, they can contact the economic development office.
“We just wanted to make it easier to access information.
The page includes links to the comprehensive plans as well as the Canton Brownfield Opportunity Area (BOA) Designation, the Canton Community Action Plan, the Canton Grasse River Waterfront Revitalization Plan, the Canton Master Trail Plan, the Grasse River Blueway Trail Plan, the Grasse River Blueway Marketing Plan and the Canton Community Forest Management Plan.
Projects in progress listed on the page include:
The Village of Canton has received $610,000 from the Empire State Development Corporation’s Restore NY grant fund to assist St. Lawrence Suds in rehabilitating a vacant 101-year-old barn into the Bent Beam Brewery brewpub.
Community Development Block Grant — COVID Relief
The Village of Canton has received funding from the New York State Office of Community Renewal (OCR) of $1,186,974 to provide small business assistance and to assist the Society of United Helpers, Inc. in expanding mental health services.
The Village of Canton will upgrade portions of its stormwater system by replacing culverts on Crescent Street.
The Village of Canton, with SUNY Canton and several interested developers, is working to rehabilitate the current Midtown Plaza into a mixed-use development offering diverse housing options, work and business space, and the SUNY Canton Entrepreneurship Center.
Miner Street Trail Connector and Willow Island Park Enhancements
The Town and Village of Canton are working to implement the Canton Grasse River Waterfront Revitalization Plan and the Canton Master Trail Plan by enhancing Willow Island Park along the Grasse River and widening Miner Street Road.
New York Main Street Project
The Village of Canton has secured a $500,000 grant through the 2020 round of the New York Main Street Program. Funds are being used to provide rehabilitation assistance to property owners within Canton’s historic downtown business district, including sections of Main Street and adjacent side streets.
Part one of a Local Waterfront Revitalization Plan for the Oswegatchie River has been developed in partnership with the Village of Rensselaer Falls, Town of Dekalb, Village of Richville, Town of Oswegatchie and Village of Heuvelton.
Pyrites Brownfield Opportunity Area
Step one of a Brownfield Opportunity Area Nomination has been completed for Pyrites.
Secondary Water Source Project
Safe drinking water is critical infrastructure. To replace the outdated Grasse River Water Filtration Plant, the Village has considered options and concluded a new water source within the Village limits would improve water source capacity. The Village has drilled a production well and will develop a new groundwater source on East Main Street.
The Town of Canton is working on the preparation of a conceptual architectural and engineering design and planning for 12 Stiles Avenue. The property is adjacent to the existing Town barn and could be used to co-locate the Village of Canton’s Department of Public Works and the Town Highway Department. This would allow for consolidating services such as sand and salt storage, fuel storage, snow storage, and melt area, and improve safety for equipment and materials movement on and off the site.
