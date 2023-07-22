Canton creates project page on municipal website

The plans for the Jubilee Plaza is just one project listed on Canton’s new Office of Economic Development webpage. Watertown Daily Times

CANTON — Canton’s office of economic development established a project page on the municipal website, cantonny.gov.

“We have set up a project page on the website to make it easier for people who want to see more information on what these projects are,” economic development director Leigh Rodriguez said. “It has both town and village projects there and links to some of the materials.”

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.