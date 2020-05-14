CANTON — The annual St. Lawrence County Dairy Princess Parade and Festival, which was previously postponed, has been canceled this year as a COVID-19 precautionary measure.
The Canton Chamber of Commerce, which sponsors the event, had hoped to reschedule the parade and festival for later this summer, but made the decision this week to cancel the events.
The Chamber-sponsored town and village sales weekend, typically held the first weekend in August, has also been canceled.
Chamber Executive Director Tammy Mackin said she’ll be working on compiling a short video with photographs and footage from past Dairy Princess days in lieu of in-person celebrations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.