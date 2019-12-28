CANTON — The Gouverneur Street Dairy Queen is one step closer to being restored to its former state and employing nearly 20 people.
Canton Code Enforcement Officer Jeffrey Murray said property co-owners Gail Crabtree and John Putman are expected to submit a demolition permit application to the Code Enforcement Office on Dec. 30, at which point the owners will be authorized to take down their Dairy Queen restaurant, 51 Gouverneur St., damaged by an August 2018 arson.
A notice of the building’s pending demolition had been filed with the state at the beginning of the month, and the owners are now ready to move forward with the village demolition permitting process.
A foundation assessment would also have to be completed following the demolition to determine the foundational integrity and feasibility of rebuilding on the existing foundation.
In November 2018, the village board reviewed a grant application that requested funds of no more than $270,000 to assist with equipment purchases for a revitalized Gouverneur Street Dairy Queen.
With the village as the applicant, the request was submitted to the Community Development Block Grant Program on behalf of the Dairy Queen.
By May 2019, the village board agreed to apply for a $195,000 federal grant through the CDBG Economic Development Program. The village was awarded funds in June, but the disbursements will not be made until the rebuilding project begins, according to Canton Economic Development Director Leigh Rodriguez.
The demolition and rebuild comes after a former Dairy Queen employee intentionally set fire to a trash can inside the restaurant on Aug. 5, 2018.
Cody W. Horrocks, 20, Norfolk, formerly of Canton, was sentenced to 15 years in prison and five years of post-release supervision, after pleading guilty in March to third-degree arson and first-degree assault, a charge on an indictment unrelated to the Dairy Queen crimes.
