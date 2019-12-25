CANTON — After more than a year of sitting charred and vacant, the Gouverneur Street Dairy Queen may soon be demolished.
At a village board meeting earlier this month, Canton Economic Development Director Leigh Rodriguez, Code Enforcement Officer Jeffrey Murray and board members briefly discussed the building’s status.
A notice to demolish the building had been filed with the state at the beginning of December, according to Ms. Rodriguez, but no additional action had been taken at that point.
Ms. Rodriguez and Mr. Murray said a foundation assessment would also have to be completed following the demolition to determine the foundational integrity and feasibility of rebuilding on the existing foundation.
No building permits had been issued as of the village’s Dec. 16 meeting, Mr. Murray said.
On Aug. 5, 2018, Cody W. Horrocks, 20, Norfolk, formerly of Canton, intentionally set fire to a trash can inside the Dairy Queen, 51 Gouverneur St.
Mr. Horrocks was indicted on Aug. 7, 2018, on charges of third-degree arson, third-degree burglary and fourth-degree grand larceny for entering the Dairy Queen with the intent to commit a crime, stealing property of value exceeding $1,000 and intentionally starting a fire which then damaged the building.
In a statement to police, Mr. Horrocks admitted purchasing tools from Walmart with the intent to use them in the burglary and entering the Dairy Queen through a hole in the rear of the building. He admitted taking an estimated $1,500 in cash from three registers, then igniting a trash bin using a grill lighter.
In a plea deal with the district attorney’s office, Mr. Horrocks pleaded guilty on March 23, 2018, in St. Lawrence County Court to third-degree arson and first-degree assault, a charge on an indictment unrelated to the Dairy Queen crimes. Mr. Harrocks was sentenced to 15 years in prison and five years of post-release supervision; remaining charges of third-degree burglary, fourth-degree grand larceny and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon were satisfied.
The first-degree assault and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon charges stemmed from a January 2019 incident, in which Mr. Horrocks stabbed his wife in the neck with a knife after having a nightmare about a “shadowy figure” attacking him, according to a previous Times report.
