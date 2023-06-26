CANTON — The Democratic caucus for the town and village of Canton will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday, in the courtroom of the Canton Municipal Building, 60 Main St.
Candidates for the following offices will be nominated:
Updated: June 26, 2023 @ 10:23 pm
Town of Canton: Council Member (2)
Village of Canton: Mayor
Village of Canton: Trustee (2)
All registered Democrats in the town and village of Canton are encouraged to attend.
