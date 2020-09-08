St. Lawrence County Board of Elections workers count absentee ballots in 2018. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

CANTON — During its August meeting, the Town Democratic Committee held officer elections, finalized representatives for Canton’s eight voting districts and voted to nominate future candidates for town elected positions by petition rather than caucus.

Officers elected at the August meeting are Brad Mintener, chair; Carol Pynchon, vice chair; Karen Johnson-Weiner, secretary; and Paula Sturge, treasurer.

The following district representatives were selected.

District 1: Tim Danehy and Anna Sorensen

District 2: Wendi Haugh and Brad Mintener

District 3: Joseph Lamendola and Marilyn Mintener

District 4: Stephanie Ward and Gordon Ward

District 5: Rust Eddy and Dan Fay

District 6: John Dietrich and Carol Pynchon

District 7: Klaus Proemm and Karen Johnson-Weiner

District 8: Jennie Bacon and Paula Sturge

Bob Washo is an at-large member of the committee.

The committee’s next meeting will be held over Zoom Technologies Sept. 17, and focus on plans for encouraging voting and assisting with election procedures. Those interested in attending should contact a committee officer or member for Zoom link information.

