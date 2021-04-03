Canton Democrats endorse candidates for town positions

CANTON — The Canton Democratic Committee during its virtual March meeting officially endorsed candidates for town seats.
Members unanimously voted to endorse Town Supervisor Mary Ann Ashley, running for re-election; Town Clerk Karin S. Blackburn, appointed in December and running for the elected position; David K. Nelson and current Councilor James T. Smith, each running for a four-year term on Town Council; and Martha Foley Smith, running for a two-year unexpired Town Council term.
John S. Taillon, Robert T. Santamoor and Paul J. Baxter, all Republicans, have also announced they will vie for council seats.
The four-year terms of Mr. Smith and Councilor Timothy J. Danehy will expire Dec. 31, and the two-year unexpired term of former Councilor Mrs. Blackburn will appear on the November ballot. Mrs. Blackburn transitioned to the town clerk’s office in December by appointment after Clerk Lisa A. Hammond’s retirement, Ms. Foley Smith was then appointed to Mrs. Blackburn’s vacated seat through the end of 2021.
Councilor Robert J. Washo, whose term ends in 2023, completes the four-member council.
Deputy Town Clerk Heidi L. Smith is also running for the four-year clerk position.
Highway superintendent and a town justice position will be on the ballot. Current Town Justice Michael R. Morgan has announced his campaign for re-election.
The New York primary is June 22, and the general election is Nov. 2.
